The secret to new year's resolution success

January 1, 2019

Deborah Gordon eats lots of lean protein and vegetables. She also goes to wellness workshops and hits the gym.

"At least three to four times a week now," she said.

Gordon, 48, says it's become a habit but she wasn't always this healthy.

Prior to 2017, she was overweight and started having health problems.

"Having lots of knee pain, back, foot, everything was hurting and I was having trouble breathing," she said.

She was also diagnosed with sleep apnea and had no energy.

After her daughter Alexa went away to college, Deborah decided to focus on herself. Her new year's resolution for 2017 was to lose weight.

She started the WW program, formerly known as weight watchers.

"It took me a year and roughly 5 months, and I'm down 140 pounds," she said. "It's a big accomplishment."

"I feel amazing, I have so much energy, too much energy," she said. "I can't sit down."

In fact, this former self-proclaimed couch potato is now addicted to working out. Plus, her sleep apnea is resolved, aches and pains are also gone.

Her husband and daughter couldn't be prouder.

"She tells me all the time I am her role model," said Gordon, of her daughter.

Deborah tells others resolving to get healthy in the new year.

"Just like anything in your life, any relationship in your life, it takes commitment and if you stick with that, anything is possible," she said.

