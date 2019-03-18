fyi fitness

The top dance fitness classes around Philly

Looking for a fun way to get fit, try dancing.

Dancing Workouts
Melissa Magee tries Tango for the first time, while exploring one of the cities hottest new workout trends - dance fitness.

Philadelphia Argentine Tango | Facebook
2030 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Koresh Dance Company | Facebook
2002 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Philly Dance Fitness | Facebook

1624 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
