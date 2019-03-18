Dancing Workouts
Melissa Magee tries Tango for the first time, while exploring one of the cities hottest new workout trends - dance fitness.
Philadelphia Argentine Tango | Facebook
2030 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Koresh Dance Company | Facebook
2002 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Philly Dance Fitness | Facebook
1624 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
The top dance fitness classes around Philly
FYI FITNESS
TOP STORIES
Show More