LAKEWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- New Jersey is reporting its third confirmed case of measles, and is considering it a new outbreak for Ocean County.
State health officials say an adult man may have exposed others to the highly contagious virus between last Saturday and Thursday.
They say he visited numerous synagogues in Lakewood during those days.
Anyone who may have been in contact should contact their doctor.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Third case of measles confirmed in Ocean County
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News