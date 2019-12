Ready for an amazing workout? How about the "best workout in the world."Barry's Boot Camp is the OG of high-intensity interval training. Founded 21 years ago in Southern California, there are now locations in more than a dozen countries around the world.But the new studio in Center City is the first in the tri-state region. A great gift for yourself or the fitness lovers on your list.1911 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-310-5228