FYI Philly

Three new Philly gyms to get you ready for summer

EMBED <>More Videos

These gyms will help you get up and get moving as the weather warms up.

New Gyms around Philly
Melissa Magee takes us on a tour of three new gyms with different ways to challenge you in the gym, in the pool or in the ring.

EverybodyFights | Facebook
1900 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

City Fitness | Facebook
1201 Market Street 5 other locations

Fitness Alive | Facebook
Center City
1425 Arch Street

South Philadelphia
714 Reed St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscenter city philadelphiasouth philadelphiahealthgymworkoutfyi phillyspring
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Prehab or Rehab | FYI Philly
Circuit Trails is Philly's trails for runners, hikers and bikers
Contour Body Studio offers popular beauty procedures without surgery | FYI Philly
Recreational Leagues and competitions around Philadelphia | FYI Philly
TOP STORIES
Pediatrician gets at least 79 years for assaulting patients
PPA signs, payment kiosks vandalized; suspects sought
N.J. man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
Chester police investigating violent confrontation involving officer
N.J. sting operation busts alleged 'ghost gun' ring
Sex offender among those cited for illegal door-to-door solicitation
Body of pregnant woman pulled from Lehigh Canal
Show More
Santana smashed TV to stop Phillies from playing Fortnite
Inside the last Blockbuster Video on Earth
$1M Powerball ticket sold at ShopRite in Roxborough
23-year-old man gunned down outside of Logan home
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
More TOP STORIES News