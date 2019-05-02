Health & Fitness

Ticks are out and about! Be vigilant

It's tick season in the Philly area. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on May 2, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With warmer weather, more people will be going outside. Whether gardening in their back yard or taking a hike in a park it is possible they will cross paths with ticks.

Some of those tick could carry Lyme disease.

John Cambridge, an entomologist and CEO of Philadelphia's Insectarium and Butterfly Pavillion, says it's good practice to do a check for ticks when you come inside.
He says if you find a tick, don't panic - but properly remove it in a timely fashion .

He says don't be to concerned about it having transmitted anything if you remove it before if it was feeding for 48 hours.

He added the tick has to fully engorge itself in order to have a good chance to transmitting the disease.
