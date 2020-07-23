feel good

Tim McGraw crashes Virtua nurses' Zoom meeting to say thank you

By
Our healthcare workers have no doubt been our heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. To thank them, country superstar Tim McGraw surprised them with a private concert and chat.

McGraw crashed a work Zoom meeting with a group of nurses at Virtua Marlton Hospital.

This special tribute came as a complete surprise to these health care workers who have been selflessly fighting this pandemic.

"We thought it was going to be a work call," says Jessica Vitarelli, a nurse at Virtua Marlton Hospital. "When we saw him, I was like, 'Aaaaahhhhhh.'"

"It's nice to see you all," McGraw said. "I just wanted to say thank you and what great work you guys are doing."



"He surprised us by playing a personal concert, which was just the next level," says nurse, Anthony "A.J." Papeika.

"He took the time out of his day to do something for this small community hospital to really show that he cares what we were going through."

"He was just so gracious for what we were doing," says Anthony Flaherty.

"It's difficult, the work that we do, taking care of these patients," says Lydia Leconey. "It has been hard and a lot of sad times, so when something like this happens and Tim surprise calls you, it means so much to us. It gives us something to be happy about and joyful."

This is all part of Spotify's series called The Drop In.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseymarltonhealthentertainmentsocietycoronavirusmusiccommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
South Jersey nurse brightens day of COVID-19 patient
South Jersey respiratory therapist beats COVID-19
Surprise proposal for doctor on frontlines of pandemic
FEEL GOOD
Lost pets are the subject of new facial recognition technology
Photographers team up to snap free headshots for unemployed
Amazon driver's act of kindness touches cancer patient
Quakertown boy, 8, challenges Ducis to ride bike with no hands
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delco TikTok influencer accuses app of discrimination
AccuWeather: Heat wave ends, storm chance continues
Tree Crushes Homes of Rare Birds in Bucks County
Borgata holds soft reopening, will open to public with restrictions on Sunday
Season could be difficult, but Jaws says Eagles have one big advantage
Trump calls off Florida component of GOP convention
Day care operators say new state policy will force many to close for good
Show More
Del. State Fair opens with some changes to address COVID-19
NJ prosecutor issues warning to online predators lurking during pandemic
School openings hinge on case counts, Pa. health officials warn
Pennsylvania introduces gender-neutral driver license option
DC NFL team adopts temporary branding amid search for new name
More TOP STORIES News