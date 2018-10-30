HEALTH & FITNESS

Tips for a fun and safe Halloween night for the whole family

Tips for a fun and safe Halloween night for the whole family - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on October 30, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Little ghosts, superheroes and princesses will soon fill our neighborhoods for Halloween night. If your family will be trick-or-treating, here are some important tips to keep things fun and safe.

First, make sure all the costumes, masks and accessories fit properly, are reflective and fire resistant.

Kids should also carry flashlights or glow sticks so they can see their way and so others can see them.

Parents should also set rules like no running, no going between parked cars and never cross the street alone.

"Car safety is a big issue during Halloween. There are twice as many car-pedestrian accidents on Halloween night than any other day of the year. We don't recommend kids under ten years old crossing a major street or a street at all," said Dr. Richard So, Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. So suggests families also talk about the importance of staying together and set a meeting place, just in case they get separated.

To keep kids from eating too much candy while trick-or-treating, or adults from sneaking too much of their candy, try to have a good dinner before going out - something like pizza so no one is hungry.

