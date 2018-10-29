HEALTH & FITNESS

Tips to cut back from caffeine throughout the day

Tips to cut down on caffeine throughout the day - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on October 29, 2018.

Many people can't start the day without a cup of coffee, but some can't get through the day without more coffee, and maybe some soda or an energy drink.

And too much caffeine can be bad for your health.

Studies show healthy adults can consume up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day - that's about 4 eight-ounce cups of coffee.

If you want to cut back, start by writing down what you drink and when.

Also, check your diet. Caffeine can be in chocolate and even some medication.

Switching to black or green teas can cut the caffeine, while still giving you a boost.

And try to take note of when you're craving caffeine.

If it's in the afternoon, here's some other things you can do: Try breathing exercises or get up from your desk and take a short walk, maybe climb some stairs.

It will help bring in more oxygen, and that will give you more energy.

