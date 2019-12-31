Health & Fitness

Tips to help you avoid the dreaded New Year hangover

It's almost time to ring in the New Year, and if you're like many around the world, you may be planning to partake in several toasts.

No matter how you drink it, alcohol is alcohol.

Drink too much and you'll get a dreaded hangover.

While there is no actual cure, there are a few tips and tricks that may help you get back to normal.

Some people say they chug electrolyte filled sports drinks or coffee, while others say they eat greasy or carbohydrate-rich foods.

Or, you could go the medicinal route.

A study done with rats showed Dihydromyricetin reduced the withdrawal signs and counteracted alcohol intoxication. This Chinese herbal medicine is often marketed as a hangover cure.

Some even swear by taking over-the-counter pain relievers before going to bed to help minimize the effects the next day, but doctors say that mixing alcohol and acetaminophen can be harmful to your liver.

But remember, the only real way to avoid a hangover is to not overindulge in the first place.

So, if you want to avoid that situation altogether, limit your alcohol and be sure to hydrate with water as you drink any beer, wine or cocktails.
