Back to School During COVID-19: Advice from Nemours Children's Health System

Join us on Facebook, along with Nemours Children's Health System, September 10th at 1pm for back to school precautions and advice from Dr. William McNett.

William McNett, MD is the Nemours Division Chief of Primary Care, Pennsylvania and an Associate Clinical Professor for Pediatrics at Thomas Jefferson University. He has been involved in both undergraduate and graduate medical education for Thomas Jefferson University for the past 25 years and has been practicing medicine for more than 30 years. His clinical area of interest is children with special needs.

Dr. McNett earned his Bachelor of Sciences degree from Milligan College and his MD from Penn State University. He did his pediatric training in the US Navy, having served on board the USS Mobile LKA-115, in Okinawa, Japan, and at the Naval Hospital in Philadelphia.

Dr. McNett currently sees patients at the Nemours duPont Pediatrics, Philadelphia office at 833 Chestnut Street.

Nemours Children's Health System's Facebook

