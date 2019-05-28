Today's Tip: Benefits of Outdoor, Walking Meetings

When you're at work, instead of always using a boring conference room, take some of your meetings outside.Researchers at the University of Miami found that meeting outside and walking while you talk can have several benefits.A walking meeting helps your physical health because you are up and moving more, and being outside in nature can help boost your mood.Not only does a little bit of exercise help your cardiovascular health, but it can also get those creative juices flowing.Studies show getting some fresh air might actually improve your job performance.