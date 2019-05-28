Health & Fitness

Today's Tip: Benefits of Outdoor, Walking Meetings

When you're at work, instead of always using a boring conference room, take some of your meetings outside.

Researchers at the University of Miami found that meeting outside and walking while you talk can have several benefits.

A walking meeting helps your physical health because you are up and moving more, and being outside in nature can help boost your mood.

Not only does a little bit of exercise help your cardiovascular health, but it can also get those creative juices flowing.

Studies show getting some fresh air might actually improve your job performance.
