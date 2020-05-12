Coronavirus

New Jersey toddler set to come home after receiving 4 organs

By Ashley Johnson
NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey girl who received four organ transplants will soon be released from the hospital.

Royalty Jackson lives up to every bit of her name. At just two years old she's been quite a fighter.

"This baby is a fighter since day one, she's been nothing than a fighter. She's been through more stuff in her two years of life than I've been in my entire life," said her grandma, Quiana Jackson.

Royalty was diagnosed with Microvillus inclusion disease, which means her body wasn't absorbing nutrients. It took more than a year but she's now received a new bowel, liver, large intestine and pancreas.

"Her transplant was in the District of Columbia, so we've been to D.C. to New Jersey, back and forth," Jackson said.

After spending her entire life in the hospital, and even amid a pandemic, Royalty was supposed to come home Tuesday. Then a setback: sick nurses.

"Now we have nurses that are either out sick from COVID-19 themselves," Jackson said.

That's a problem for a little girl who needs 24-hour home care. This little fighter even had her own scare with COVID-19.

"One of the nurses at the hospital where she was at tested positive, so Royalty was put on isolation. They had to test her for COVID-19, thank God it was negative," Jackson said.

During these uncertain times, Royalty's family shared a letter they wrote to her donor family.

They thanked them for the gift of life and say it's because of them their prayers were finally answered.

Royalty is now expected to come home to Trenton from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick next week.

