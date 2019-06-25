Health & Fitness

Toddlers prefer books to tablets and screens, study says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WPVI) -- If you want your kids to read and get more out of reading, put away the tablets and stick with books.

The study, reported in the journal Pediatrics, found that toddlers prefer print books to tablets, whether looking at stories or being read to.

Researchers saw much more interaction between kids and parents with books rather than with screens. And the benefits go beyond the book.

"Children learn to read, and develop a love of reading, actually through the interaction with their loved ones, with their teachers, and probably the most important teacher that's in their life, which is their parent," says Dr.Gregory P. Weaver of Cleveland Clinic Children's.

Dr. Weaver says children learn vocabulary and pronunciation from hearing adults read.

Discussions are vital for learning, because they help kids connect concepts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckchildren's healtheducationbooksreading
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battle blaze at Philly pharmacy, laundromat
Police: Man arrested for alleged rape in Roxborough
Bug bomb blamed for explosion inside Philadelphia home
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
Pa. GOP chair resigns after complaint by female candidate
'Chaotic scene' after people jump to escape burning home
HEARTWARMING: Boy gets custom Gritty prosthetic leg, surprise visit from mascot
Show More
Prosecutor: Ring shipped Oxycodone in stuffed animals
Refinery fire not formally under control; no health concerns
Crews battle house blaze in Warrington
Body of missing YouTube star recovered in East River
Rockets planning to pursue Butler, sources say
More TOP STORIES News