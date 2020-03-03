Health & Fitness

Tone your lower body - Today's Tip

Shoshana is not plie-ing around this move for your workout!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victim identified in fatal Bucks County hit and run
Residents shocked to learn neighbor was police chase suspect
Man appearing to flee police, crashes vehicle in Northern Liberties
Krasner asks judge to free Walter Ogrod after new DNA evidence
At least 5 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tenn.: officials
AccuWeather: From Sun To Stormy
Officials reveal cause after 10 sickened during dinner party
Show More
Remains found in Philly connected to hit-and-run: Source
Coronavirus affecting Manayunk cell phone repair business
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Bernie's rise
Shooting leaves former Temple football player dead
Tow truck driver recounts trying to stop ambulance suspect
More TOP STORIES News