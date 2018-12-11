HEALTH & FITNESS

Toning the obliques - Today's Tip

EMBED </>More Videos

Shoshana has a plank workout to tone those obliques!

Shoshana has a plank workout to tone those obliques!
Related Topics:
health6abc Fitness TipRothmanToday's Tiphealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Tips for those in recovery for a sober and happy holiday season
New study suggests birth months may be linked to ADHD
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
How to maintain your diet during the holiday season
Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teens recall attack at Deptford Mall over parking spot
Residents escape Rittenhouse Square high-rise fire
High school football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Police: Starbucks purse thief makes $2K in purchases
Woman gives $300, flees after dog attack in Runnemede
School districts use tablets to eliminate snow days
Police: Suspect attacked multiple women in Norristown
Man comes to aid of woman having seizure on United flight
Show More
String of Chester Co. thefts possibly linked to Felony Lane Gang
AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
5-alarm Overbrook apartment fire leaves many residents in the cold
1-year-old pulled from mom's arms during arrest in NY
More News