Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
WATCH
LIVE
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
6abc/Dunkin' Donuts Thanksgiving Day Parade Website - Information and Celeb Lineup
The Liberty Medal
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Visions
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
HEALTH & FITNESS
Toning the obliques - Today's Tip
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4877478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Shoshana has a plank workout to tone those obliques!
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WPVI
Tuesday, December 11, 2018 06:16AM
Shoshana has a plank workout to tone those obliques!
Related Topics:
health
6abc Fitness Tip
Rothman
Today's Tip
healthcheck
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Tips for those in recovery for a sober and happy holiday season
New study suggests birth months may be linked to ADHD
Generic drugmaker to sell alternative to EpiPen injectors
How to maintain your diet during the holiday season
Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Teens recall attack at Deptford Mall over parking spot
Residents escape Rittenhouse Square high-rise fire
High school football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Police: Starbucks purse thief makes $2K in purchases
Woman gives $300, flees after dog attack in Runnemede
School districts use tablets to eliminate snow days
Police: Suspect attacked multiple women in Norristown
Man comes to aid of woman having seizure on United flight
Show More
String of Chester Co. thefts possibly linked to Felony Lane Gang
AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today
Diamond ring flushed down toilet found 9 years later
5-alarm Overbrook apartment fire leaves many residents in the cold
1-year-old pulled from mom's arms during arrest in NY
More News