HEALTH & FITNESS

Too many kids still exposed to e-cigarette liquid nicotine

EMBED </>More Videos

Experts warn too many kids exposed to liquid nicotine - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on April 23, 2018. (WPVI)

New law helps, but safety experts want FDA to ban flavors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPVI) --
Safety experts say too many kids are still being exposed to liquid nicotine from E-cigarettes.

That's despite a 2016 law that changed the packaging.

Nationwide Children's Hospital says from 2012 to 2017, there were more than 8200 calls - an average of four calls a day - to poison control centers about nicotine exposure.

Most calls involved a child drinking the liquid.

Some children suffered seizures, comas, and one child died.

Incidents dropped 20%y after the law went into effect, however, some doctors are calling for more changes.

"Flow restrictors, similar to what is used on a number of child fever medications, should be added to liquid nicotine containers. this will make it harder for children to empty the contents of those bottles," says Dr. Gary Smith, director of the hospital's Center for Injury Research.

Dr. Smith and his colleagues also want the FDA to prohibit candy-like flavors and attractive labels.

Last week, FDA chief Dr. Scott Gottlieb said he has strong new enforcement steps coming in a few weeks, but he declined to elaborate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthchecke-cigarettesFDAchildren's health
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News