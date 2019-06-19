Health & Fitness

Travelers to Europe urged to get MMR vaccine

If you plan on visiting Europe this summer, health officials at the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention want to make sure you're protected against the measles.

There has been a spike in cases there; the number was up 300 percent in the first three months this year, compared to the same time period last year.

The majority of cases are in Ukraine but a spike in cases has also been reported in France, Greece, and Italy. This puts unvaccinated travelers at risk.

Check with your healthcare provider to make sure you have received two doses of the MMR vaccine.

For kids, the first dose is typically given between 12 to 15 months, but younger babies can get an early additional dose between 6 to 11 months. Older kids who have had their first dose can also get an early second dose as long as it's been 28 days since the first injection.

It's best to do this four weeks before travel.
