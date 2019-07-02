Health & Fitness

'Malfunction' at treatment center prompts ocean closures near Wildwood Crest

By
WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. (WPVI) -- The ocean in parts of Wildwood Crest has been closed to the public after a malfunction at the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority's Seven-Mile Treatment Center, officials tell Action News.

Early Monday morning, officials say they discovered that the last of three phases in its wastewater treatment system failed to trigger sometime Sunday afternoon to early Monday. The process requires the funneling of treated water through an outfall line that extends a mile into the ocean at Jefferson Avenue in Wildwood Crest.

"The lifeguards were like, 'Everybody out!' I was like, what the heck is going on? Sharks?" said Joe Davis who was on the beach on Monday.

"The water was so crystal clear, but it was shocking there's all this bacteria in there," said Heather Murphy.
The Cape May County Department has ordered to close the ocean from all areas within a one-mile radius of the outfall line.

"There was a treatment of chlorine that didn't happen. It could potentially affect the water quality, or it couldn't," said Mayor Don Cabrera.

The closure is only a precaution and is expected to last for 24 hours upon water quality testing.
