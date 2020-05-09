Health & Fitness

Trenton easing curfew hours for residents, food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trenton is easing the curfew established to control the rising violence in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, May 11, the curfew will be enforced from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. The curfew is being changed from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Trenton will permit drive-through businesses and food delivery services to be open until 10 p.m.

Mayor W. Reed Gusciora made the announced Saturday morning. He amended the city's Emergency Declaration after consulting with Trenton's police department.

"We're going to ease back into normal. This is not something which can be rushed, and this does not mean that the fight is over," the mayor said. "There should be no confusion: we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Anything we can do to protect the health and welfare of Trentonians will be a priority."

Gusciora noted that the process of reopening would be planned in full consultation with Trenton Police Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management.

