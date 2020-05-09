Trenton easing curfew hours for residents, food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6166906" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli speaks on the drug remedsivir on May 9, 2020.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trenton is easing the curfew established to control the rising violence in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.Starting Monday, May 11, the curfew will be enforced from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning. The curfew is being changed from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.Trenton will permit drive-through businesses and food delivery services to be open until 10 p.m.Mayor W. Reed Gusciora made the announced Saturday morning. He amended the city's Emergency Declaration after consulting with Trenton's police department."We're going to ease back into normal. This is not something which can be rushed, and this does not mean that the fight is over," the mayor said. "There should be no confusion: we are still in the middle of a pandemic. Anything we can do to protect the health and welfare of Trentonians will be a priority."Gusciora noted that the process of reopening would be planned in full consultation with Trenton Police Department, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management.-----CASESGovernor Phil Murphy reported 1,759 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 137,085.There were 166 additional deaths, bringing the total in New Jersey to 9,116.Murphy said the number of new cases continues to show an overall positive trend. The state is seeing the most progress in the declining positive rate - the number of tests which are coming back positive. The daily positivity rate, he said, has been coming down steadily over the past several weeks.The number of patients currently being treated for COVID-19 in Jersey hospitals dropped by roughly 130 from Friday, now standing at 4,628, Murphy said.However, the number of positive cases and deaths connected to long-term care facilities continue to grow.The number of patients in the state reported in either critical or intensive care is 1,416, with 1,054 using ventilators. There were 364 new hospitalizations and 422 patients were discharged.