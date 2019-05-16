Health & Fitness

Tricep dips - Today's Tip

Shoshana has a good combo move for you - just find a bench or couch!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tiprothman
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Speed cameras could be coming soon to Roosevelt Blvd.
Police investigate Port Richmond double shooting
AccuWeather: Warm, Mainly Dry Today
Police: Missing pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
Biden for President declares Philadelphia HQ for campaign
Search for Maleah Davis temporarily suspended
VIDEO: Woman snatches 4-year-old from L.A. McDonald's
Show More
Diehard Fan: Actor Bruce Willis throws 1st pitch at Phillies game
ACCT Philly asking for help as 'kennel cough' spikes
Woman arrested after tiger found abandoned at vacant home
Tijuana police: US man hits 5 people in border car chase
Woman wanted in Radnor Township jewelry theft
More TOP STORIES News