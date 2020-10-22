Today's Tip

Tricep trifecta- Today's Tip

Shoshana demonstrates a three-step move to work those triceps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODAY'S TIP
Full-body squat - Today's Tip
New twist on lunge - Today's Tip
Twisted Abs - Today's Tip
Trifecta plank - Today's Tip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man injured in home invasion robbery
Obama blasts Trump during rally for Biden in Philly
Haverford family refuses to be silenced after political signs stolen
Deer crashes through window of barbershop | WATCH
AccuWeather: Another Foggy Morning, Another Warm Afternoon
$15 fine for people who refuse to wear masks in one Pa. town
Russia, Iran have interfered with presidential election: US officials
Show More
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
Pope Francis supports same-sex civil unions
Jaws says get ready for the Eagles to take over
$5K reward offered in acid attack that left woman blind
Family mourns shooting deaths of young Trenton brothers
More TOP STORIES News