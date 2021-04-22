Uber offers free rides to Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium vaccine sites

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and Uber have announced a partnership to help ensure all Philadelphia residents can access the COVID-19 vaccine.Uber has pledged to provide 10,000 free rides aimed at helping people get to and from BDCC vaccination sites.Through the partnership, residents can use the code 10MVBDC to get $25 off a ride to the clinics at Temple's Liacouras Center at 1776 N. Broad Street.The BDCC is hosting clinics on Monday, April 26, Tuesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m."We have found that access to transportation is not just a barrier to receiving the coronavirus vaccine, but in receiving quality healthcare. We are thankful for Uber for providing free rides to help us in stopping the spread and morbidity associated with COVID-19," said Kamau Stanford, COO of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.All Philadelphians 16 and older are also invited to get their vaccine at the "Vax-Jawn" on Saturday, April 24th at the Dell Music Center. The Uber code is also valid for this event.