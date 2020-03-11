University of Delaware professor tests presumptive positive for COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5978845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware have confirmed their first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.The case involves a 50-year-old New Castle County man who is a professor at the University of Delaware.Officials say the man is not severely ill and self-isolated at home.The individual was exposed to another confirmed case of COVID-19 in another state, said the Delaware Health Department."The patient is doing well. We understand that news of a positive case in the state is concerning, but this is something we have been preparing for over the last several weeks," said DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay. "DPH is working closely with CDC, hospitals, clinicians, and other medical providers to proactively identify and respond to any possible cases of the coronavirus disease 2019. We will continue to keep the public fully informed as additional information becomes available."Students, faculty, and staff who have concerns about potential exposure risks should contact the University of Delaware's Call Center at (302) 831-1188 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday."I want to assure you that the University of Delaware has been closely monitoring this situation since January, and we are taking steps to maintain the health and safety of our community. I know this can be a challenging time for all of you, and I want to update you on the latest news," read a portion of a letter to the university community.Students who go to school at the Community Education Building at 1200 N French Street are out of school for the rest of the week after a staffer returned from Thailand and South Korea, not feeling well. The building houses students from Kuumba Academy Charter School and Great Oaks Charter School.Parents received a letter from the school that the school is closed for cleaning until March 16:"Dear Kuumba FamiliesA staff member within the Community Education Building recently traveled out of the country to Thailand with a layover in South Korea. He returned to work at the CEB upon return. He has been out of the building since Friday, March 6th and we learned today that he is experiencing symptoms consistant with the possible flu and fever. No confirmed diagnosis has been rendered at this time; therefore, the recommendation from Division of Public Health is to continue with school until a firm diagnosis has been rendered.However, after careful consideration of the recommendation, we have decided to err on the side of caution and close until Monday. The building will undergo deep cleaning during this shutdown and will reopen for students, staff and families on Monday, March 16th. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The safety and well being of our staff and students remains our highest priority.We are in communication with the Department of Health on a daily basis and will continue to communicate information we receive about the impact here in our community as quickly as we can.Joan Coker, M.D."Parents Action News spoke with said they feel like they are living in limbo, planning for an uncertain future."It's definitely scary, I mean they're kids, their safety is first, but education is important too, that's why they're taking the protocols they're taking," said Lari Copening, whose sons attend Kuumba Academy.