Health & Fitness

UK vaccine's smaller, single dose eases production and distribution

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

DARLINGTON, U.K. (WPVI) -- While human trials continue at a London university on a promising coronavirus vaccine, the company assigned to make it is ramping up.

The vaccine being developed at Imperial College London is made from a tiny piece of genetic material from the virus called RNA.


The vaccine basically trains the immune system to respond to the coronavirus, then recognize it as a threat in the future.

In addition to being small, the vaccine only requires one dose.

So a little bit goes a long way.

"Look at this container here. This is a 5-liter bottle, and this could potentially contain up to 5 million doses, in there," says Lucy Foley, director of the biologic business unit at CPI.


But there are logistical challenges to solve in scaling up from an experimental platform to an industrial one.

"Imagine stirry and cup of tea with a spoon and then stirring a bucket with a spoon. You're not going to get same mixing effect."

When the manufacturing facility is up and running, each batch will only take about 2 weeks to make.

So the company thinks it could make billions of doses in 4 or 5 months
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckvaccinescoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Montco coach, party attendees not cooperating with tracers: Official
Philadelphia gyms, fitness centers can reopen Monday
Teachers, health care workers push back against Philly school plan
Pregnant woman shot in head in Strawberry Mansion
Bucks County to provide face shields for students
Tech entrepreneur targeted, executed in luxury NYC condo: Police
Trump reins in major environmental law to speed big projects
Show More
6-year-old boy hailed a hero after saving sister from dog attack
New restrictions in Pa. as COVID-19 cases surge
Philly officials delay plan to close protest camp along Ben Franklin Parkway
Wawa planning to add drive-thru to NJ store
Mail could be delayed as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting
More TOP STORIES News