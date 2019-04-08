Health & Fitness

Unhealthy diets more deadly than cigarettes, study says

A new study says unhealthy diets kill more people than cigarettes do.

In 2017, there were 11 million deaths worldwide attributed to an unhealthy diet, according to a study published in The Lancet.

Half were reportedly caused by high intake of sodium and low intake of whole grains and fruits.

Researchers evaluated the food consumption of adults 25 and older in 195 different countries by looking at data dating back to 1990.

The Mediterranean diet, which focuses heavily on fruits, vegetables, fish, whole grains and nuts, was recently named the best health regimen by the U.S. News and World Report.
