UNICEF Kid Power gets kids moving, does good for world

UNICEF has an offer for parents running out of ideas to keep the kids occupied.
It's launched its KidPower service for home, not just the classroom.
There are more than 100 free "Brain Break" videos to get kids dancing, practicing yoga, or learning social skills.
But using the videos also does good.
For every 10 Power Up videos used, Kids Power helps send food to malnourished children, plants trees, and sends medical supplies.
"Kid power not only gets kids active, it gives them a sense of purpose, and gives them something to look forward to, especially in these weird times," says Ryan Modjeski, managing director of UNICEF Kid Power.
Teachers have been using Kid Power as transitions between lessons, or to celebrate the end of the school day.
Parents just have to register to get access.
