NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The University of Delaware is responding to the coronavirus crisis with compassion and creativity.In the pursuit to find and provide more face masks to those in need, staff at UDel's Department of Mechanical Engineering designed the HensNest.The mask consists of only a few plastic pieces that snap together.The frame is so thin, it would take only 10 minutes to 3D print and could be assembled into a mask like a pop-up card.The HensNest still needs to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.