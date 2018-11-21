University of Maryland student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus

A University of Maryland student died after being diagnosed with Adenovirus.
Family members say 18-year-old Olivia Paregol was battling Crohn's disease while living in an on-campus dorm, known for having mold problems.
They say Paregol was tested for the Adenovirus only after learning that five other students were diagnosed.
Eleven children have died in recent months at a pediatric care facility in North Jersey following an outbreak of the virus.
