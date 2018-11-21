University of Maryland student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus

A University of Maryland student died after being diagnosed with Adenovirus.Family members say 18-year-old Olivia Paregol was battling Crohn's disease while living in an on-campus dorm, known for having mold problems.They say Paregol was tested for the Adenovirus only after learning that five other students were diagnosed.Eleven children have died in recent months at a pediatric care facility in North Jersey following an outbreak of the virus.------