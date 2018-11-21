U.S. & WORLD

University of Maryland student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus

EMBED </>More Videos

University of Maryland student dies after being diagnosed with Adenovirus. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on November 21, 2018.

A University of Maryland student died after being diagnosed with Adenovirus.

Family members say 18-year-old Olivia Paregol was battling Crohn's disease while living in an on-campus dorm, known for having mold problems.

They say Paregol was tested for the Adenovirus only after learning that five other students were diagnosed.

Eleven children have died in recent months at a pediatric care facility in North Jersey following an outbreak of the virus.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldstudent dies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mercy Hospital gunman: What we know
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Congress to probe Ivanka Trump's private email use in WH
Chicago hospital gunman killed himself after shot by police
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Local hospital taking steps to keep doctors and patients safer
Does hearing early holiday music make you happy or a humbug?
Wisconsin newlywed sickened with AFM shortly after honeymoon
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Colts Neck mansion fire: 2 children, 2 adults found dead
Cousins, 2 women found executed in SW Philadelphia home
Philadelphia International Airport ready for the holiday travel crowd
AccuWeather Alert: Chilly Today, Bitter Cold For Thanksgiving
Water main break leads to street collapse in South Philadelphia
Woman killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting
15-year-old sought for murder in Camden
Family speaks out after man's brutal stabbing death
Show More
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Shopping for the Thanksgiving feast
Local company accused of selling phony sports memorabilia
Verdict handed down in Vaughn Correctional Center uprising
Creed 2 opens in theaters at midnight
More News