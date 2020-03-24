LIST: COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

Most testing sites require a doctor's referral, but not all. Some are only for the residents of the county where the test is being administered. And still others are only for patients of the hospital that is running the testing.
So make sure to read the requirements below for the testing site you are looking up before you go.
Local health departments recommend residents who have mild symptoms to stay at home. If you feel worse, contact your health care provider.
If you have severe symptoms - a fever over 100 degrees, shortness of breath, and cough - call your health care provider.
If you do not have a health care provider, call your local health department. In Pennsylvania, call the PA Department of Health at 1-877-PA-Health. In New Jersey, call the 24/7 COVID-19 public call center at 1-800-962-1253. In Delaware, call the Division of Public Health at 1-866-408-1899.
Where to get tested for coronavirus near me:
Pennsylvania
Abington Hospital
1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you are referred for testing by your physician, you will be scheduled for an appointment and provided instructions about the process to be seen at Abington Hospital's Temporary Testing Site.
Please do not go to the Temporary Testing Site without a referral from your Abington - Jefferson Health physician.
Right now, patients are being scheduled to visit Abington -Jefferson Health's Temporary Testing Site by Abington - Jefferson Health Primary Care Physicians. Other testing sites will be opening across the region and the criteria for who can be tested at each site will be evolving.
Genesis Diagnostics
900 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047
Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday
Coronavirus testing is now available at a lab in Langhorne, Bucks County.
Genesis Diagnostics on Town Center Drive began testing for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Like other testing sites, they are not accepting walk-ins.
Appointments need to be made online.
Main Line Health -Newtown Square
3855 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073
Drive-through tests are for their patients who have been referred for testing by a Main Line Health physician.
"Testing criteria is changing daily. Currently, the CDC only recommends diagnostic testing of patients who have a fever or are symptomatic and have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. Please be advised: Testing for COVID-19 is not available at all sites across Main Line Health. If you feel you are at risk for coronavirus, please call your primary care provider to determine if you are a candidate for testing. If you require testing, your primary care provider will tell you where to go for testing," the hospital says.
Montgomery County Community College
340 DeKalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422
This site will provide same-day testing by appointment only from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the days of operation as testing supplies allow. There will not be any treatment conducted on-site.
This community based testing site has been relocated from the Temple Ambler campus.
Appointments online or by calling 610-631-3000.
The site will use self-swabs sent from the Department of Health and Human Services. The patient being tested will receive a swab in a sealed package. The patient will open the package, and place the swab in their nostrils themselves, and then place in a tube for transport. If all slots are filled, you will be offered option to be put into a waiting list because of daily cancellations.
Entrance to the testing site CAN ONLY be made from the main entrance on DeKalb Pike (U.S. Route 202) across from Tournament Drive. If you attempt to enter the campus from Morris Road or Cathcart Road, you will be redirected to come in from DeKalb Pike. Look for the digital sign boards that will mark the entrances and exits.
Only enclosed passenger vehicles and small vans and trucks will be permitted to enter the queue. Large commercial vehicles and motorcycles are prohibited, as are pedestrians.
Individuals who meet one or more of the following five (5) criteria will be eligible for testing:
Persons of any age and with symptoms of sudden illness (such as fever OR cough OR shortness of breath OR loss of smell/taste AND including gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea OR vomiting OR diarrhea) with or without fever;
First responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS, or dispatcher) AND concern for exposure to a patient with suspected COVID-19 OR symptoms of any sudden illness with or without fever;
Health care workers providing direct patient care AND concern for exposure to a patient with suspected COVID-19 OR symptoms of any sudden illness with or without fever;
Anyone with known or suspected direct contact to someone with COVID-19;
Anyone who has been recommended by their doctor to get tested.
Due to the limited number of tests available, tests will be reserved for the high-risk individuals described above. Criteria may be enhanced or relaxed based on future availability of tests.
The testing site is not limited to Montgomery County residents.
A link to register is available on www.montcopa.org/COVID-19.
Patient First
Patient First now provides drive-up COVID-19 testing at its locations along Paper Mill Road in Wyomissing and on East Germantown Pike in East Norriton. Testing is by appointment only. Appointments are made by calling a designated testing center.
In order to be tested, a patient must either have one or more symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat) or be a healthcare worker or first responder.
University of Pennsylvania Health System - Radnor
201 King of Prussia Road
According to Penn Today, "The testing site is intended for symptomatic Penn Medicine patients who have called and received a referral from their physician or through Penn Medicine OnDemand, the health system's virtual telemedicine practice. After receiving the referral, patients are instructed to call the Penn Medicine COVID-19 testing hotline (267-414-2303) to set an appointment time and go to one of the two testing sites. The referrals are sent electronically through Penn's electronic medical records platform, so no paperwork is exchanged on-site... Non-Penn patients without a doctor's referral can be screened on a case-by-case basis, but they will need to go to the testing site, speak with a staff member, and get slotted for a testing time."
Philadelphia
Center City Philadelphia
The City-run location in Center City will serve those who are over the age of 50 and are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as health care workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.
The site is available by appointment only and a referral is required. Those who meet the criteria and want a test can call (267) 491-5870 to obtain a referral.
While a doctor's note or prescription is not needed to be eligible, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is restricting eligibility for testing at this site to the following groups of people:
-People who are over 50 years of age AND are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus.
-Healthcare workers who are displaying symptoms consistent with COVID-19 coronavirus, including:
*Hospital and doctors office staff with direct patient contact
*Nursing home staff with direct patient contact
*People who perform Emergency Medical Services duties
*Home healthcare staff with direct patient contact
If you don't have a doctor and want to get tested, you can go to one of Philadelphia's nine community health centers to be seen and directed. However, city officials say you should call before going to one of those centers by dialing 215-685-1803.
You can find those locations at the Department of Public Health's website.
Citizens Bank Park - South Philadelphia
1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148
NOTE: The Citizens Bank Park testing site closed Friday, April 10.
Drexel University's Stephen and Sandra Sheller Family Health Service
850 N 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Drive-thru testing site for residents around the 11th and Parrish streets. The site will be open on Tuesdays every week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson University Hospital - Center City Philadelphia
10th and Samson Streets
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson patients with physician-ordered COVID-19 tests can either walk or drive up to the sites, which are designed to control infection and limit symptomatic (non-emergent) patients from entering enclosed care spaces such as crowded emergency rooms.
Jefferson Health - Northeast Philadelphia
1 location: 2966 Street Road in Bensalem
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital patients with physician-ordered COVID-19 tests can either walk or drive up to the sites, which are designed to control infection and limit symptomatic (non-emergent) patients from entering enclosed care spaces such as crowded emergency rooms.
University of Pennsylvania Health System - West Philadelphia
4122 Market Street Parking Lot
According to Penn Today, "The testing site is intended for symptomatic Penn Medicine patients who have called and received a referral from their physician or through Penn Medicine OnDemand, the health system's virtual telemedicine practice. After receiving the referral, patients are instructed to call the Penn Medicine COVID-19 testing hotline (267-414-2303) to set an appointment time and go to one of the two testing sites. The referrals are sent electronically through Penn's electronic medical records platform, so no paperwork is exchanged on-site... Non-Penn patients without a doctor's referral can be screened on a case-by-case basis, but they will need to go to the testing site, speak with a staff member, and get slotted for a testing time."
Rite Aid - 7401 Ogontz Avenue
Opened Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store says, "Based on guidance from the Department of Health and Human Services, the only people who can be tested at this site are: First Responders, Healthcare Workers* (regardless of presence of symptoms). *This includes only staff with direct contact with patients (not those in administrative roles) or as determined at the state level."
Testing will occur in one Rite Aid store parking lot at 7401 Ogontz Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19138. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.
NEW JERSEY
You can find community-based and county testing site locations and hours here.
Atlantic City
Drive-thru site: 545 N. Albany Avenue
Walk-up site: 800 block of Atlantic Avenue
10 a.m. to 2 p.m., alternating days
The City of Atlantic City and Mayor Marty Small have announced that two COVID-19 testing sites will be made available to symptomatic Atlantic City residents by appointment beginning Tuesday, April 28.
The testing sites, which are being funded by a federal Community Development Block Grant, include a walk-up and drive thru site that will operate on alternating days for four weeks.
The city has received technical guidance from the New Jersey Department of Health to aid in the planning of these testing sites. Reliance Medical Group, a primary healthcare provider based in Northfield, will be tasked with conducting the medical testing.
Both sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is no fee for the test. In order to be tested, the individual must:
Have a COVID-19 test prescription from their doctor (if an individual is symptomatic and does not possess a prescription, a Reliance physician on-site can provide the prescription),
Read and accept the consent form (available in the appointment portal),
Have an appointment,
Have a copy of the appointment confirmation,
Have identification proving the individual is an Atlantic City resident.
Law enforcement will be on hand to ensure that individuals not meeting all of the above requirements will be asked to leave the testing site.
The drive thru site will be stationed in the area of the Surf Stadium located at 545 N. Albany Avenue. This site will only be open on Wednesdays and Fridays. The individual being tested does not have to be driving, they can be a passenger. Occupants are to keep their windows up until instructed. The entry point will be at the intersection of Albany and Filbert Avenues.
The walk-up testing site will be located in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue in the surface parking lot of the Showboat Hotel. This site will only be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The entry point will be on Delaware Avenue. Individuals can be driven to the site, but those being tested must be able to walk through the testing area without assistance.
For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit the City of Atlantic City website (www.cityofatlanticcity.org), click "COVID-19 Testing", and follow the prompts. If further assistance is needed, call 609-318-6990.
Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center
1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (3/26), appointment only
Academy Drive Complex
53 Academy Drive
Westampton, NJ 08060
The Burlington County Health Department is holding a drive-thru testing clinic on Thursday, March 26, 2020, for residents by appointment only between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. It is taking place at the Burlington County Emergency Services Training Center at 53 Academy Drive in Westampton. No referral or insurance will be required. Residents must call (609) 726-7097 to make an appointment. Future screening dates subject to test kit availability.
Camden County Community College
Blackwood, N.J.
OPEN TO CAMDEN COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY
Jefferson University Hospital will be providing all of the medical services needed to operate this site. A doctor's referral is needed.
Open Monday - Friday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
A parking lot at Camden County Community College has been turned into a coronavirus testing site. Officials say they'll be able to test 100 people every day at the location in Blackwood.
Camden DMV
2600 Mt. Ephraim Avenue
Open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday
By appointment only and for those with a referral from a medical provider at Virtua, Cooper, or other providers, officials said.
Cape May Technical School (Drive-Thru)
- APPT REQUIRED, CAPE MAY COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY
188 Crest Haven Road
Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
This site is open to residents of Cape May County and patients of CompleteCare Health Network. If you are a Cape May County resident, you do not need to be a member of CompleteCare Health Network to be tested. Do not visit the test site without both a prescription and an appointment provided to you by the Cape May County Health Department. If you do not have a prescription or appointment, you will not be tested.
1. Visit CompleteCareNJ.org's Request an Appointment Page, complete the form, and choose COVID-19 Telephone Screening as your reason for visit.
2. Wait for a call back from CompleteCare. The agent will schedule you a telephone screening with a CompleteCare provider.
3. During your telephone appointment, the provider will determine if you need to be tested. Not everyone will require a test.
4. If you require a test, your prescription will be electronically submitted to Lab Corp.
5. After your prescription is submitted, the Cape May County Health Department will contact you to schedule your drive-thru test appointment time.
6. At the day and time of your scheduled appointment you should visit the Cape May County testing location. No one will be tested without an appointment.
Cooper's Poynt Park
This site will close Friday, May 1
801 Delaware Avenue Camden, NJ 08102
CAMDEN COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY- Cooper University Health Care, Virtua Health, the Camden County Freeholder Board and Camden County Health Department have collaborated to open a new drive-up COVID-19 testing site in the city of Camden beginning April 1. The testing site will be set up in Cooper's Poynt Park at 801 Delaware Avenue and will be open Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. through April 15. The testing site is open to county residents, by appointment only, who have symptoms and meet other criteria, and who have received a referral for testing from a medical provider (at Cooper, Virtua, CamCare, or other provider). Call 856-968-7100 for more information.
Cooper University Health Care
For first responders, law enforcement, and Cooper employees
Cooper Health Sciences Campus
Recognizing that first responders and healthcare workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, Cooper University Health Care will open two new COVID-19 testing sites for Camden County law enforcement and first responders from all levels of government based in and around Camden, beginning April 14, 2020.
The first testing site, serving all levels of law enforcement and Cooper employees, will be accessible via the Benson Street entrance to the CCIA Parking Garage (entry via Benson Street on Haddon Ave) on the Cooper Health Sciences Campus in Camden. It will be open for drive-thru only appointments weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Testing for EMS personnel, all levels of law enforcement, and Cooper employees will be available at the Cooper Emergency/Trauma entrance on Benson Street weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Both testing sites are open by appointment to those who have symptoms and meet other criteria (including exposure), and who have received a referral for testing from a medical provider. To schedule an appointment, first responders and law enforcement should call 856-968-7100 or 856-342-2881 (Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Cooper University Health Care Community Based Testing Site
1210 Brace Road Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
Cooper University Health Care has opened an off-site collection center for COVID-19 testing at its ambulatory care center at 1210 Brace Road in Cherry Hill.
The collection site is open to Cooper patients who have symptoms or meet other criteria, and who receive an order from a Cooper provider for testing.
Cooper patients with a doctor's order will be scheduled for an appointment to visit the collection site and be given instructions about the process for collecting specimens. Cooper's lab is not currently running tests. The collected specimens are being sent to private laboratories for testing.
No patient specimen will be collected without pre-registration and a Cooper provider's order. If you are experiencing a fever and/or any respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath or cough, please call your primary care physician for further instructions.
To schedule an appointment with a Cooper primary care provider, call 800.826.6737 or request an appointment online.
Cumberland County Drive-Thru
The County of Cumberland, the Cumberland County Department of Health, the City of Vineland Health Department, and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a Drive-Thru COVID-19 testing site.
Only Cumberland County residents and CompleteCare Health Network patients with symptoms of coronavirus will be able to schedule an appointment to be tested.
The Cumberland County Drive-Thru testing site will schedule testing appointments in advance to ensure a better overall experience for those getting tested - less wait time - and prioritize safety for those who are staffing the testing site.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to to CompleteCareNJ.org or call 856-451-4700 and request to be screened. All individuals will then receive an appointment to be screened over the phone by a CompleteCare provider to ensure they meet the testing criteria of being symptomatic along with one of the specific risk factors. If testing is recommended, the provider will send patient information directly to the Cumberland County Department of Health and a representative will contact the individual to schedule a testing appointment. CompleteCare accepts Medicaid, Medicare as well as private insurance plans and those without insurance. The test will be free of charge and no co-pay will be required for the screening.
Dudley Grange Park
Opens May 5
3101 Federal Street, Camden
Open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday
By appointment only and for those with a referral from a medical provider at Virtua, Cooper, or other providers, officials said.
Jefferson Health - New Jersey
(Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Washington Township Hospital)
Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson patients with physician-ordered COVID-19 tests can either walk or drive up to the sites, which are designed to control infection and limit symptomatic (non-emergent) patients from entering enclosed care spaces such as crowded emergency rooms.
Ocean County College
1 College Drive Toms River, NJ 08754
OCEAN COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY - Obtain a physician's prescription for a test and then register online. Must present proof of Ocean County residency.
Quaker Bridge Mall
MERCER COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY - Mercer County is now operating an appointment-only, drive-up testing site for COVID-19 at Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence. Your doctor must fax your prescription to the site's appointment makers. Those who show up and who do not have an appointment will not be able to be tested. If you are symptomatic and need testing you must contact your doctor who will fax a prescription to the test site. The fax number is: (609) 630-4031.
Rite Aid - Barrington, Camden County
501 Clements Bridge Road
The site will be open for testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week, and expects to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.
Rite Aid - Toms River, Ocean County
31 Mule Road
All of Rite Aid's self-testing sites will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week and expect to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day through online appointments.
All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The testing will take place in each store's parking lot. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.
Robbinsville Township
Robbinsville Township and Central Jersey Urgent Care have partnered to make the Township municipal building parking lot available for COVID-19 testing beginning Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The nasal swab testing is by appointment only via online registration at: https://www.clockwisemd.com/hospitals/2059/visits/new.
Those wishing to be tested must be symptomatic, or have been exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient. Testing will be conducted in the rear of 2298 Route 33, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 on Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The strictly outdoor site also will be open for testing on Monday, April 13, Wednesday April 15 and Friday, April 17 beginning at 9 a.m.
Testing is available without a prescription to residents of Mercer County. Robbinsville residency is not required. The Municipal Building and Senior Center remain closed to the public.
Tests will be limited to one person per-household. The cost for self-pay individuals without insurance will be $99 paid via credit card (only) at the time of service at the site. Those with insurance also will be required to provide a valid credit card, but only after insurance is applied will any remaining patient responsibility be charged to the card. Please contact your healthcare insurer for coverage verification, and be prepared to upload your photo ID and insurance card (if available) during registration. No cash will be accepted.
Notification of both positive and negative results will be made by phone in 2-3 days.
Rowan College of South Jersey
GLOUCESTER COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY -
1400 Tanyard Road, Sewell, NJ 08080
Tests will be performed by appointment only at this drive-thru style testing location at 1400 Tanyard Road in Sewell. Only Gloucester County residents can use this site. You need proof of residency like a driver's license. You must have symptoms in order to get tested.
Residents 18 and older must call to be prescreened. The number is (856) 218-4142. Have your insurance information available when you call. After that, your appointment time will be scheduled.
Additional testing dates will be announced in the future.
The site is a partnership with Inspira Health, Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Josette Palmer of 'Happy Healthy You Medical Practice', Cooper University Health Care, Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Gloucester County Department of Health, and Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management.
Trenton Police Department
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (First Responders)
Trenton Police Department's impound lot
Across from Capital City Farm 301 North Clinton Avenue, Trenton
Trenton's COVID-19 testing site is currently only open to first responders serving Fire Departments, EMS, and Police Departments in Trenton. Testing will soon be expanded to other Mercer County first responders. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is located at the Trenton Police Department's impound lot, across the street from the Capital City Farm (301 North Clinton Avenue) in Trenton.
DELAWARE
ChristianaCare - Newark/Wilmington
Saint Francis Healthcare - Wilmington
Bayhealth - Dover
Beebe Healthcare - Millsboro, Frankford
Nancticoke - Seaford
Beginning Monday, March 23, Delaware health systems will operate standing health facility test sites, where health care staff will test individuals who have been evaluated by a medical provider and have symptoms consistent with COVID-19. A physician order or prescription is required.
Standing health facility test sites will include:
New Castle County: ChristianaCare will operate two testing sites, one in Newark, one in Wilmington; Saint Francis Healthcare will operate one site in Wilmington.
Kent County: Bayhealth will operate one testing site in Dover.
Sussex County: Beebe Healthcare will operate two testing sites, one in Millsboro and one in Frankford; Nanticoke will operate one testing site in Seaford.
Symptomatic individuals who want or need a COVID-19 test and who have access to a health care provider will need to be evaluated by their provider. Teleconsultation is preferred unless the provider determines in-person consultation is needed. If COVID-19 symptoms are present, the patient can be referred to a standing health facility test site.
Individuals who do not have access to a health care provider can call the DPH Call Center, or call centers run by Christiana Care or Bayhealth, and medical personnel will determine if the caller meets criteria for testing. Medical personnel will provide the appropriate documentation that will give the caller access to testing at a standing health facility test site.
If you are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, or shortness of breath, before leaving your home, call your health care provider or the DPH Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 first to discuss whether you should be tested for coronavirus. Importantly, testing is NOT recommended for those who do not have symptoms.
There is no need to go to the emergency room, unless you are having significant difficulty breathing. Delaware's hospitals are prepared for coronavirus, but it is important to preserve resources for those that truly need them and avoid unnecessarily exposing vulnerable people to the virus. If you have a medical emergency, call 911 and make sure to let the dispatcher know what symptoms you are experiencing.
P.S. duPont Middle School - Wilmington
701 W. 34th Street
Residents with an ID can walk or drive up to P.S. duPont Middle School to be tested for COVID-19 for free.
Rite Aid - Smyrna, Delaware
200 Pharmacy Drive
All of Rite Aid's self-testing sites will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week and expect to be able to conduct approximately 200 tests each day through online appointments.
All Rite Aid drive-up COVID-19 testing locations will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Testing eligibility is based on guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The testing will take place in each store's parking lot. As part of the testing process, people must remain in their vehicles from the time they arrive and until they depart.
Testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the CDC. Patients are required to provide government issued identification, be at least 18 years old and need to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing.