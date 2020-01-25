Health & Fitness

Massachusetts company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine

BOSTON -- A company in Massachusetts is working to develop a vaccine for the new coronavirus that started in China.

Biotech company Moderna is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to teach the immune system to recognize a virus that takes over cells, WCVB reported.

RELATED: New coronavirus kills 41, sickens 900+ as China shuts down more cities
EMBED More News Videos

China announced Friday that it is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to patients infected with a new virus that has killed 26 people.



Researchers are using mRNA technology, which instructs cells in the body to make proteins to prevent or fight disease.

The first step is to figure out the right vaccine and then prove it can work in humans. They'll do that in a clinical trial.

The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,300 people and killed over 40 in China, while spreading to countries around the world.

Two cases have been confirmed in the U.S., including one in the Chicago area.

RELATED: Coronavirus diagnosed in Chicago woman; 2nd case in US
EMBED More News Videos

A Chicago resident is the second confirmed case of coronavirus in the United States after she returned from traveling in Wuhan, China, the CDC confirmed Friday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsvaccineshealthcoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 injured in Pennsville crash
Hit-and-run crash kills man on Broad Street
Impeachment trial: Lawyers have 1st chance to defend Trump | LIVE
AccuWeather: Rain, Some Heavy
Man steals car at airport with mother, baby still inside
Police looking for suspect who robbed bank and deli in Center City
2 teens shot in Strawberry Mansion
Show More
Photo album found at Goodwill returned to rightful owners
Officers honored for saving people from burning home
Anti-violence activist camps out for peace
Police release sketch of suspect in violent sexual assault
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
More TOP STORIES News