U.S. fertility rate falls to record low

American women are having fewer babies than ever before.A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says the nation's general fertility rate dropped to an all-time low last year.The rate - which measures the number of live births per 1,000 women - recorded a two-percent decline.Other studies show the fertility rate has been dropping for a while.And it's now at the level where the nation cannot replace its existing population.Among other findings by the CDC, the birth rate among teenagers is declining - while the rate of early-term births is growing.