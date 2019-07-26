Health & Fitness

U.S. fertility rate falls to record low

American women are having fewer babies than ever before.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says the nation's general fertility rate dropped to an all-time low last year.

The rate - which measures the number of live births per 1,000 women - recorded a two-percent decline.

Other studies show the fertility rate has been dropping for a while.

And it's now at the level where the nation cannot replace its existing population.

Among other findings by the CDC, the birth rate among teenagers is declining - while the rate of early-term births is growing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealthcheckcdcbirthbabiespregnancy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck crash shuts down Route 70, 1 pulled from SUV
Several injured in Sea Isle City deck collapse
Loose tire rolls down NJ highway, crashes into car
Police: Woman shot, killed by brother in Strawberry Mansion
Bicyclist critical after hit-and-run involving stolen Jeep
AccuWeather: Nice and warm today, mainly dry weekend
Gritty, named Best Philadelphian, pays tribute to city icons
Show More
She said yes! Action News catches Sea Isle City beach proposal
Photo of armed students at Emmett Till sign is investigated
Man found shot at Knights of Columbus Hall in Willingboro
Police: Elderly woman abducted, robbed in West Norriton Township
Push to change date of Halloween picks up steam
More TOP STORIES News