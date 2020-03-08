Health & Fitness

U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state

FORT BELVOIR, Va. -- A U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir in Virginia has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a Pentagon spokesman said, marking the state's first case of the coronavirus.

The Pentagon released a statement Saturday saying a U.S. Marine assigned to Fort Belvoir tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus) and is being treated at the bases community hospital.

The U.S. Marine had recently returned from overseas on official business.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the state has seen no evidence of spread of the virus and the risk of it spreading is low.

The state's governor, Ralph Northam, issued a statement Saturday night saying:
"We are working closely with federal, military, and local partners to respond to a COVID-19 case at Ft. Belvoir. The risk to Virginians remains low, but please continue to stay aware and take basic health precautions."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvirginiacoronavirusmilitarynationalu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Montco residents test presumptive positive for COVID-19
N.J. couple stuck on cruise ship due to coronavirus quarantine
Boy, 4, shot in Olney; suspect in custody
Cherry Hill resident tests presumptive positive for coronavirus
Girl attacked, robbed by gang of boys: NYPD
Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
CBSD to provide update on school reopening after COVID-19 scare
Show More
Who killed Yasiel Castaneda?
AccuWeather: Milder Sunday
Daylight saving got you down? These states have no time change
Kensington gym helping at-risk youth
This shop offers free wigs for cancer patients
More TOP STORIES News