Travelers to Europe urged to get MMR vaccine: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on June 19, 2019.

ATLANTA (WPVI) -- There's no let-up this summer in new measles cases across the US. The CDC says 25 more cases were reported last week, bringing this year's total to 1,148.The New York City area continues to have the most cases, but 30 states now have confirmed cases.The upper Midwest is the only region without any.And the CDC says infected travelers continue bringing measles into the country.