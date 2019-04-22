U.S. measles cases surge and near a record

ATLANTA, Ga. (WPVI) -- The number of measles cases in the US has surged again and is nearing a record.
Most of the new cases are in just 2 locations.
The C-D-C says there are 626 reported cases of measles. That's up 71 in one week.
And they come from 22 states - so two more states affected.
Officials say the country is on track to top 667, the record set 5 years ago.
Virtually all of the new cases, and the bulk of those for this year, are from Brooklyn and Queens, New York, and nearby Rockland County, New York.
In New York, most of the people infected haven't been vaccinated against measles.
And almost all are children.
In Michigan, however, almost all of those with measles are adults.
Health officials expect these numbers to jump in the coming weeks, because of the spread of the highly-contagious virus during Easter and Passover gatherings.
