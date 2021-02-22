Coronavirus

US COVID death toll tops 500,000, matching the toll of 3 wars

By Melinda DeSlatte & Tammy Webber, Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. topped 500,000 Monday, all but matching the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

The lives lost, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, are about equal to the population of Kansas City, Missouri, and greater than that of Miami; Raleigh, North Carolina; or Omaha, Nebraska.

And despite the rollout of vaccines since mid-December, a closely watched model from the University of Washington projects more than 589,000 dead by June 1.

EMBED More News Videos

The Biden administration is working to get vaccine distribution back on track as Democrats ready their COVID-19 relief package for committee consideration Monday.



The U.S. toll is by far the highest reported in the world, and the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater, in part because of the many cases that were overlooked, especially early in the outbreak.

Average daily deaths and cases have plummeted in the past few weeks, but experts warn that dangerous variants could cause the trend to reverse itself.

Some experts say not enough Americans have been inoculated yet for the vaccine to be making much of a difference.

Instead, the drop-off in deaths and cases has been attributed to the passing of the holidays; the cold and bleak days of midwinter, when many people are inclined to stay home; and better adherence to mask rules and social distancing.

EMBED More News Videos

President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 8 promised to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to 100 million people during the first three months of his incoming administration, pledging "100 million shots in the first 100 days." He also pledged to promote masking and get kids back to school.



The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. happened in early February 2020. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and another month to climb from 400,000 to 500,000.

The U.S. recorded an estimated 405,000 deaths in World War II, 58,000 in the Vietnam War and 36,000 in the Korean War.

EMBED More News Videos

The U.S. is nearing 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, a number just about equal to the population of the city of Sacramento.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
NJ houses of worship, religious services may operate at 50% capacity
NJ to allow limited number of fans at top sport, entertainment venues
CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Lingering clouds, some black ice tonight
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Police issue warning after 4 boys fall through frozen pond
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting turns himself in
NJ governor signs laws to set up legal marijuana market
NJ houses of worship, religious services may operate at 50% capacity
"Snow angels" help dig out Action News van
Show More
Supreme Court won't halt Trump taxes turnover to NY prosecutor
NJ to allow limited number of fans at top sport, entertainment venues
Feed Our Food Workers: Popular Italian Market dive bar explains unique struggle
Northbound I-95 reopens near Betsy Ross Bridge in Philadelphia
Vaccinations begin for teachers in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News