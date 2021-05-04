COVID-19 vaccine

Federal government to shift COVID-19 vaccines amid waning demand: Source

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration will begin shifting how it allocates COVID-19 shots to states, moving doses from states with lower demand to those with stronger interest in vaccines, an administration official said Tuesday.

The change away from a strict by-population allocation comes as demand for the coronavirus vaccines has dropped nationwide, but especially precipitously in some areas, with some states turning down part or all of their weekly dose allotments. The federal government will now shift some of those doses to areas with higher demand, in an effort to speed shots in those areas.


The administration says those states would have the shots available whenever demand for vaccines in their states increases - a key priority of the Biden administration.

Governors were informed of the change by the White House Tuesday morning. The Washington Post first reported on the new allocation.


This week, Iowa turned down nearly three quarters of the vaccine doses available to the state for next week from the federal government because demand for the shots remains weak.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity before the news was shared publicly,
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenpoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Final day to get 1st COVID vaccine shot at FEMA sites in Philly
Vaccination rates in these NJ communities are lagging, state says
NJ ending limit on outdoor gathering, cap on indoor dining
NJ residents can get free beer after first vaccine shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother charged with murder after child remains found in Delaware
Woman turns to Action News after stolen car gets damaged in police chase
Vaccination rates in these NJ communities are lagging, state says
NJ ending limit on outdoor gathering, cap on indoor dining
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
Asian woman hit in the head with hammer while walking in NYC
Porch pirate who dressed as Amazon worker arrested
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm and humid today, unsettled through Wednesday
White Castle opening in Orlando draws long lines
Despite COVID-19, Atlantic City casinos reinvesting millions
South Jersey MLB Draft prospect throws 102 mph heat
Teen wanted for sexually assaulting woman over 3-hour period: Police
More TOP STORIES News