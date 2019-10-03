vaping

US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18

By Mike Stobbe
The outbreak of U.S. vaping-related illnesses has surpassed 1,000 cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 1,080 confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 48 states and one U.S. territory. The count includes 18 deaths in 15 states.

The first illnesses occurred in late March. Recently, 200 or more cases have been reported each week. Only Alaska and New Hampshire have yet to report cases.

READ MORE: What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths

Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury. Symptoms include severe shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain.

So far, officials have not identified a particular electronic cigarette, vaping device, liquid or ingredient behind the outbreak. But most who got sick said they vaped products containing THC, the ingredient that gives marijuana its high.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesse cigarettesvapingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths
VAPING
Berks Co. teen says vaping destroyed his lungs
What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
Officials call for AC mayor to resign in wake of guilty plea
Accused ringleader in GoFundMe scheme faces more charges
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Jets-Eagles, Week 5 games
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife announce birth of baby girl
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
Convicted murderer accused of carjacking woman in Delco
Show More
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
Thief snags 2 Rolex watches from Philadelphia jewelry store
Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby High School
Cheerleader saves choking child during homecoming parade
911 dispatching issues putting officers' lives in danger, FOP says
More TOP STORIES News