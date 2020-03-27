Coronavirus

USNS Mercy crew member tests positive for coronavirus

In this March 27, 2020, file photo, the US Naval Ship Mercy enters the Port of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES -- A crew member aboard the Navy hospital ship Mercy has tested positive for the coronavirus, ABC News reported.

The Mercy arrived in Los Angeles last week to provide a thousand hospital beds for non-coronavirus cases to take the load of regional medical centers expecting a surge of COVID-19 patients.

The crew member, who worked on the ship's medical treatment facility, is in isolation aboard the ship. The infected person will soon be taken to an off-ship isolation facility to self-monitor for severe symptoms.

RELATED: Engineer deliberately ran train off tracks in attempt to smash the USNS Mercy, prosecutors say

U.S. Navy Lt. Andrew Bertucci told ABC News this will not affect the ability for Mercy to receive patients.

"The ship is following protocols and taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of all crew members and patients on board," he said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angelesnavycoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Grocery store worker insisted on helping seniors before COVID-19 death
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Pennsylvania to seize medical supplies for COVID-19 fight
SEPTA moving to 'Lifeline Service Schedule' starting Thursday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Philly is area of 'concern,' Vice President Pence says
Teacher shares COVID-19 survival story after near death
Some Philadelphians still aren't social distancing
US jobs report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Roar of applause for healthcare workers at Bryn Mawr Hospital
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
AccuWeather: Midday Storms Today, Wind Advisory This Afternoon
Show More
SEPTA moving to 'Lifeline Service Schedule' starting Thursday
Grocery store worker insisted on helping seniors before COVID-19 death
Pennsylvania to seize medical supplies for COVID-19 fight
Linda Tripp, whose tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70
2nd COVID-19 death reported at Cape May nursing home
More TOP STORIES News