COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine clinics being organized at Delaware County high schools

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccine clinics organized at Delco high schools

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some Delaware County high schools are organizing COVID-19 vaccine clinics on-campus, only for eligible students.

Radnor High School is holding a clinic on Friday for students, aged 16 and older, to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Students under 18 will need a parent with them for the vaccination.

This is part of a partnership with Springfield Pharmacy, Marple Newtown High School, and Haverford High School.

RELATED: Vaccine Tracker for Pennsylvania and New Jersey

Springfield Pharmacy is also forming similar partnerships with some local private schools.

Radnor students will be dismissed two hours early on this virtual day to ensure they can make the early time slots.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelaware countyhigh schoolcovid 19 vaccinestudents
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Penn, Drexel requiring students to be vaccinated for fall semester
Uber offers free rides to Philly residents who need a COVID-19 vaccine
Hundreds receive 2nd shot at Philadelphia vaccine clinic
As vaccine access grows, demand for shot decreases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed after truck crashes on NJ Turnpike in Mercer County
SpaceX launches 3rd crew in under year, fly on reused rocket
Lawsuit alleges Montco woman contracted herpes at makeup counter
Man shot, killed in Northern Liberties, police say
Action News Mornings Awards & Action News Band performs
Radnor police host discussion on violence toward Asian American community
James van Riemsdyk scores goal off face in Flyers win
Show More
Top 6: Delaware Humane Association
Showboat set to open massive arcade, sports bar in AC
Shock G, Digital Underground co-founder, has died
Penn, Drexel requiring students to be vaccinated for fall semester
Puppy stolen outside Philly hotel reunited with owner
More TOP STORIES News