Vaccine clinics being organized at Delaware County high schools

Radnor High School is holding a clinic on Friday for students, aged 16 and older, to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Students under 18 will need a parent with them for the vaccination.
This is part of a partnership with Springfield Pharmacy, Marple Newtown High School, and Haverford High School.
Springfield Pharmacy is also forming similar partnerships with some local private schools.
Radnor students will be dismissed two hours early on this virtual day to ensure they can make the early time slots.