HEALTH & FITNESS

Vaccine could potentially 'turn off' peanut allergies in mice: Study

EMBED </>More Videos

A vaccine decades in the making suppressed an allergic reaction in mice exposed to peanuts, according to a new study. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Danny Clemens
ANN ARBOR, Mich. --
Scientists are investigating an experimental vaccine that appeared to "turn off" a peanut allergy in mice, according to a new study.

Scientists from the Mary H. Weiser Food Allergy Center at the University of Michigan investigated the effects of a nasal spray that was administered to lab mice three times over the course of as many months.

Researchers said the vaccine, which has been in development for nearly two decades, altered how immune cells in mice with allergies responded to the presence of peanuts, leading to "significant reductions in allergic hypersensitivity."

"By redirecting the immune responses, our vaccine not only suppresses the response but prevents the activation of cells that would initiate allergic reactions," study lead author Dr. Jessica O'Konek said in a news release.

The vaccine was tested up to two weeks after the final dose was administered.

O'Konek and other study authors say they hope to continue their research by investigating the physiological mechanisms that suppress food allergies. They also hope to determine how to make the vaccine last longer and potentially hold a clinical trial to test the vaccine in humans.

The research is published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsciencepeanut allergyallergiestrialstudy
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News