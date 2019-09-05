vaping

Vaping damages lung tissue, causes immunity issues sans nicotine, THC, study says

Researchers have concluded for the first time ever that vaping causes lung damage after viewing study results in mice.

The study out of Baylor University exposed mice to both oxygen, smoke, e-cigarette vapor without added chemicals, and e-cigarette vapor with nicotine.

The results showed that while the mice exposed to e-cigarette vapor did not see the same type of damage as smoke, exposure to anything but oxygen led to cellular damage of lung tissue.

The study was published Wednesday in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

The tissue that was altered because of the inhaled vapor is more susceptible to viruses and bacteria, compromising the immunity of the host.

The study provides a crucial clue as the medical community works to learn how to treat vaping-related illnesses.

RELATED: Sonoma County issues health warning about dangers of vaping

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating more than 200 cases of mysterious respiratory illness found in 25 states.

One of those cases involves 21-year-old Ricky D'Ambrosia of Roseville, who is in a medically-induced coma with acute respiratory failure.

According to his doctors, he's having trouble responding to the antibiotics used to treat respiratory infections.

Those who have suffered from the lung illness reported experiencing shortness of breath, cough, chest pain, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever or weight loss.

For others, the habit has become deadly.

RELATED: Second death linked to vaping

A second death related to vaping was confirmed Thursday by Oregon's healthy authority. The victim developed a severe lung illness after using an e-cigarette or vaping device that contained marijuana. In late August, a person died in Illinois using a vape product with nicotine.

Scientists hope this study not only highlights the danger of vaping, but provides recourse with how to treat patients who suffer with respiratory illnesses from vaping in the future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssmokinge cigarettesvapinglung cancer
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VAPING
2nd death linked to vaping
Michigan becomes 1st state to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Delco teen in medically-induced coma for disease possibly linked to vaping
CDC now has 215 vaping-related lung cases in 25 states, many involving marijuana
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire company says Haverford Twp. was wrong to shut them down
Hurricane Dorian's expected impact on Philadelphia, Jersey Shore
3 injured when worker strikes power line while drilling in Northeast Philly
First day of school becomes 'snow day' due to construction
Shore towns prepare for Dorian, residents not worried
AccuWeather: Increasing clouds today, a Dorian brush-by on Friday
Hurricane Dorian rakes Carolinas as it moves up the coast
Show More
Police: Man attacks gas station worker with hammer
Woman in car shot while fleeing 3 men in North Philly
Ring camera shows man attacked outside Collingdale home, $11K stolen
3 teens arrested for stealing 45 guns from Berks County shop
Police: N.J. man broke into Taylor Swift's home, took off shoes
More TOP STORIES News