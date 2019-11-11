vaping

Vaping-related lung transplant performed at Detroit hospital

DETROIT, Mich. -- Doctors at a Detroit hospital have performed a double lung transplant on a man whose lungs were damaged from vaping.

No other details of the transplant were released Monday by Henry Ford Health System, which has scheduled a news conference Tuesday. The patient has asked his medical team to share photographs and an update to warn others about vaping.

RELATED: Breakthrough in CDC vaping illness investigation: Vitamin E acetate and THC may be to blame

More than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March, many of them teenagers and young adults, and at least 40 people have died.

RELATED: 3rd Illinois resident dies of vaping-related lung damage, officials say

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week announced a breakthrough into the cause of a vaping illness outbreak, identifying a chemical compound as a "very strong culprit." Vitamin E acetate previously was found in liquid from electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices used by many who got sick and only recently has been used as a vaping fluid thickener.

RELATED: What harm does second-hand fumes from vaping cause to young lungs? Medical experts want to know

Many who got sick said they had vaped liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmichigantransplantvapingamerican lung association
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VAPING
Trump to pursue raising age to buy e-cigarettes
CDC says Vitamin E acetate, THC may be to blame for vaping-related illnesses
Juul stops sales of popular mint flavor e-cigarettes
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11-year-old dies after being shot in West Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Big temperature drop, possible snow showers
Vietnam veteran killed in hit-and-run crash in Norristown
2 dead after car flies into second floor of building
Texas substitute teacher fired after allegedly beating student
Eagles make Brandon Brooks highest-paid guard in NFL
Show More
Fire crews battle house fire in Wyncote
PATCO to operate on emergency schedule
2 hurt after house fire in Kensington
Fire destroys Mullica Township house, threatens woodlands
Puppy found safe after being reportedly stolen in Voorhees
More TOP STORIES News