Getting the Right Treatment for Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS)

Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS) is a condition that causes pain and weakness in the shoulders, neck, chest, arms and fingers. This commonly misdiagnosed problem occurs when blood vessels or nerves between the collarbone and first rib are compressed.

Physical therapy or medication often successfully relieve the symptoms of Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. If these treatments fail to help, Temple's experienced thoracic outlet surgeons can offer an advanced procedure called decompression surgery to relieve the pressure on the nerves and blood vessels. Learn more about TOS.

Roman V. Petrov, MD, PhD, FACS, Assistant Professor, Thoracic Medicine and Surgery, Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University
Dr. Petrov is a board certified thoracic and cardiac surgeon with a special interest in Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. He studied vascular surgery under one of the nation's leading TOS surgeons at the Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Since coming to Temple in 2016, Dr. Petrov has been awarded the status of Philadelphia magazine's Top Doctors for the third consecutive year.
