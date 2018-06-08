PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Kids in underserved communities in our area will soon have better access to medical and dental care thanks to a new pediatric mobile services unit.
Virtua unveiled its new mobile unit on Thursday. It will start in the city of Camden and then branch out to neighboring communities in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties.
The unit is for kids from infant to five-years-old. Staff will offer developmental and wellness screenings, dental screenings, flu shots and testing for lead poisoning.
It's all thanks to the Joseph Lacroce Foundation. Families will also be given help to continue getting care.
"Thats sort of the difference if there are issues, we'll refer them right then and immediately make an appointment to dental or early intervention or the school district," said Maria Emerson, Pediatric Early Intervention at Virtua Health.
For more information: https://www.virtua.org/pediatricmobile
