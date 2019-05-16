Health & Fitness

Virtual reality could help dementia patients, study says

A new study suggests virtual reality could make life more manageable for people with dementia.

Researchers from the UK studied eight patients with dementia between 41 and 88-years-old.

Each patient was given access to five different environments over 16 virtual reality sessions.

The authors of the study found that the patients' encounters in the virtual environments helped them recall old memories.

Health experts say further studies are required with a larger group of patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckalzheimersdementiaelderlymemory lossalzheimer's disease
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Cherry Hill sex assault suspect left Wawa with victim
LIVE | Trump unveils immigration plan at White House
Police help teen prank his mom
VIDEO: Mom confronts class over daughter's bullying
Biden for President declares Philadelphia HQ for campaign
NatGeo photographer Mittermeier focuses her lens on the world
West Point to graduate its largest class of black women
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm, Mainly Dry Today
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
Woman wanted in Radnor Township jewelry theft
Idaho sky lit up by thousands of lanterns in stunning display of art
Speed cameras could be coming soon to Roosevelt Blvd.
More TOP STORIES News