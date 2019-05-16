A new study suggests virtual reality could make life more manageable for people with dementia.
Researchers from the UK studied eight patients with dementia between 41 and 88-years-old.
Each patient was given access to five different environments over 16 virtual reality sessions.
The authors of the study found that the patients' encounters in the virtual environments helped them recall old memories.
Health experts say further studies are required with a larger group of patients.
Virtual reality could help dementia patients, study says
