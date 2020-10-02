Voters in Philadelphia area react to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6712297" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was a mixed reaction in Center City Philadelphia when people heard of President Trump testing positive for COVDI-19.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since the moment President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19, voters in the Philadelphia area have been weighing in.Upon hearing the news earlier, Kim Watson of Pennsauken described, "I was shocked. I was shocked. Did he blame Biden for it?""I wish him well, and I hope he wins," said Don from Delaware, who declined to provide his last name.The president made the announcement around 1 a.m. Friday on Twitter."I'm very worried about the president's health. Especially during this time that we need him to lead this country to greater heights," Humphrey Opiyo of Sicklerville said.Theresa Mulcahey of Pennsauken countered, "He's the one that played it down so that it wasn't around. What goes around, comes around."Voter Eric Britt believed the announcement was about publicity."I think it's helping his campaign because now he has coronavirus. Next thing you know there's going to be a cure," Britt said.While the Trumps quarantine at the White House, several events, including a rally in Florida on Friday, were postponed."This COVID-19 can get anybody. It don't matter the position you have," said Luis Gonzalez of Camden.Grover Cochran of Lindenwold added, "I mean he really needs to know, it can happen to anybody at any given time."COVID-19 has become a campaign issue and some are wondering whether the positive test results will affect the president's approach to campaigning amid a pandemic.One voter predicted, "For the next 10 to 14 days nothing is going to happen, except maybe verbally. Or maybe he'll be in a glass bubble."Tracey Inzar of Sicklerville noted, "He should have been wearing a mask, just plain and simple."Esteban Caraballoso of Philadelphia remarked, "It's possible he comes to some realization that he is as human as everyone else, but I doubt that."