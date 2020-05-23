Walmart begins COVID-19 testing at 7 New Jersey stores

MT. LAUREL TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Coronavirus testing started Friday outside seven Walmarts in New Jersey.
The company has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to expand community testing.
The drive-thru testing sites opened at the following stores,with tow in our area in Burlington Township and Mount Laurel:
174 Passaic St, Garfield, NJ 07026
2100 88th St, North Bergen, NJ 07047
150 Harrison Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032
152 NJ-31 N, Flemington, NJ 08822
2106 Mt Holly Rd, Burlington Township, NJ 08016
4900 U.S. Hwy #9, Howell Township, NJ 07731
934 NJ-73, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054
The sites are open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays weekly from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. They will be closed Memorial Day and open on Tuesday, May 26, before returning to their regular schedule on Wednesday.
LIST: COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers, and others with symptoms of COVID-19, and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.
Individuals must be 18 years and older.
The testing sites will require an appointment through Quest's MyQuestTM online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.
Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check, and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
The sites will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.
Anyone with questions regarding testing and appointments, should call Quest's COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The sites will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates.
Officials said while individuals who are tested are awaiting results, they should follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Local businesses react after yellow phase target date announced
Gov. Wolf anticipates Philadelphia area to be in yellow phase by June 5
Trump demands churches be allowed to reopen, threatens governors
Faith leaders decide whether to reopen after Trump announcement
Shoregoers hit the boardwalk amid new normal
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Walmart begins COVID-19 testing at 7 New Jersey stores
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News