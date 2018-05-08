HEALTH & FITNESS

Walmart changing pharmacy policies to combat opioid abuse

Walmart changing pharmacy policies to combat opioid abuse - Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at noon on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. --
Walmart is taking steps aimed at curbing opioid abuse and misuse.

The retail giant announced on Monday that Walmart and Sam's Club will restrict initial acute opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply within the next 60 days.

It also will follow laws in states that require acute opioid prescriptions for less than seven days.

Walmart says the policy aligns with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for opioid use.

